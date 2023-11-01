Boxing: Sparta Boxing Academy stars ace Development Championships

​Sparta Boxing Academy ace Liam Harty emerged triumphant at the Boxing Scotland Development Championships, securing a stunning victory with a technical knockout in the very first round at Ravenscraig Sports Complex in Motherwell.

Sparta boxer Taylor Black was in stunning form in Motherwell for his club – securing three consecutive victories by unanimous decision at the Development Championships (Pictures: Eindp Sports Photography)

The 16-year-old boxer faced up against Ritchie Wilson of Lochee in the final, and he shone in North Lanarkshire. Seizing the perfect moment, Harty delivered a thunderous right hand that connected flush with precision.

His opponent stumbled back to the ropes, dazed and unable to continue the fight. The victory celebration that followed was a testament to the remarkable journey and relentless dedication of the Sparta teen.

Taylor Black then punched his way through the preliminary rounds, going on to secure three consecutive victories by unanimous decision. The young pugilist's remarkable performances impressed officials and earned him a well-deserved spot in the championship final.

Taylor Black, 19, was unstoppable in the ring and earned himself a championship final spot (Pictures: Eindp Sports Photography)

From the opening bell, it was clear that he possessed a level of skill and focus beyond his years. Displaying lightning-fast footwork and calculated precision, he expertly maneuvered around his opponents, dictating the pace of each bout.

Throughout each fight, Black, 19, showcased his adaptability. His ability to read his opponents and adjust his strategy became evident. The judges' unanimous decisions in favour of the Sparta ace were a testament to his dominance in the ring. Displaying maturity beyond his years, he remained composed.

Sparta head coach Sam McLeod said: “Boxing three days in a row and winning all three by unanimous decision is no small feat. We have now secured a date for the final to take place next Friday in Glenrothes.

"We also had Ben Huxley (14), Finlay Green (14), Alex Lynn (22) and Kamil Brojak (23) all winning their preliminary bouts. However, in closely contested semi-finals, the judges' split decision went against them, reflecting the fine margins that determine success or defeat in the unforgiving realm of boxing.