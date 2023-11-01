News you can trust since 1845
Boxing: Phoenix fighter 'Special K' is edged out by rival Zoe Andrews

​Falkirk Phoenix star Stephanie Kernachan suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of rival boxer Zoe Andrews last weekend at the Three Nations Collide event in Aberdeen.
By Ben Kearney
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT
National Elite Champion Stephanie Kernachan (Picture: Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club)National Elite Champion Stephanie Kernachan (Picture: Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club)
National Elite Champion Stephanie Kernachan (Picture: Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club)

The event was packed with future Commonwealth and Olympic stars and saw Kernachan – nicknamed Special K – and her Scottish team-mates clash with Team England and Team Wales at the two-day event.

Unfortunately, her English opponent Beth Walsh, who Kernachan beat in the Haringey Box Cup final, withdrew leaving Special K without a warm-up bout on the Friday prior to her much-anticipated return match with GB champion Zoe Andrews on the Saturday.

Andrews, who recently won gold and the best female boxer award at an international tournament in Spain, controversially beat Kernachan on a 3-2 split earlier this year.

And as was seen in their previous encounter, this was an all-action bout that saw the taller Andrews on the run with Kernachan in pursuit.

Although the fight was close on all five judges’ scorecards, on this occasion there was no controversy as Andrews was declared the winner.

Special K, who is sponsored by AIM Group, said: “I am disappointed with this result as I have worked hard and was sure I would get the win. But at the end of the day Zoe is a very talented young woman and she just managed to stay out of my reach often enough to sneak a deserved win.”

A Phoenix spokesperson added: “Despite Special K’s disappointment this was another top-level bout that was great preparation for future international tournaments and her ultimate goal of getting to the next Commonwealth Games.”

