Boxing: Five Falkirk Phoenix fighters fall just short in finals assault

The championships, that took part in Ravenscraig Sports Facility in Motherwell, had over 750 entries making it one of the biggest single participant sporting events in Europe and the biggest boxing championship in the UK.

The event attracted a large crowd of boxing enthusiasts from all over the country and they were treated to six days of fantastic boxing action.

First up for Falkirk club, at light-welterweight (63.5kg), was Kieran Brown who was making his championship debut, and a first venture into a competitive ring simultaneously.



He put in a great performance against a more experienced boxer from Bluevale but lost on points.

Next up for Falkirk Phoenix was St Mungo’s High School pupil Robbie Shanks.

At 72kg and in the school-age category, Shanks fell short late on against his opponent from Cain. Despite a very good first round, and a decent start to the second, he faded.

Ace Marcus Allan could also count himself unlucky in his bout against an Easterhouse opponent, as barring a frantic 30 second burst of activity from his opposition in round three, he looked on course to win a tight points decision, but narrowly lost.Over the week, despite the narrow defeats, there were some new records for the club – which was only founded in August, 2019.

Falkirk High School’s Cain Neil was one the club had high hopes for in these championships. Neil was on course to be FPBC’s first junior champion but despite an excellent first round in his final at 63kg, he lost his way somewhat and was beaten by a very good young boxer from Renfrewshire. Neil did earn the club’s first school-age silver.

Lastly, but by no means least, Adam Morrison was in action at senior light-heavyweight (80kg) level.

Son of club president Stevie Morrison, Adam, who previously knocked an opponent totally unconscious and out of the ring onto the floor, boxed very well over all three rounds but lost on a 2-1 split decision.

He still also took the club’s first ever senior silver medal at the championships.

Club coach Stephanie ‘Special K’ Kernachan, who is also the current elite national women’s champion, said of the results: “Adam hits like a train and sometimes got too involved, but in his final he stuck with the plan and boxed brilliantly at distance.

"We could not believe it when the MC announced a 2-1 split in favour of his opponent!

"Even his opponent looked shocked, but good luck and well done to him. Everyone else also performed really well and each fight could have gone the other way.