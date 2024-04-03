Boxing: Falkirk’s Balaal Waheed tops bill at Sparta’s Easter Showdown spectacle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With an impressive record of ten wins out of 13 bouts, and two highly competitive exhibitions, the event saw more Sparta success with expectations set by their previous acclaimed card, When Clubs Clash, held last October, well surpassed.

Top of the bill featured elite welterweight boxer Balaal Waheed, who secured a thrilling victory in a closely contested match against Aidan Byrne from D-Unit.

After a closely fought battle in the first two rounds, Falkirk star Waheed stepped up a gear in round three with a relentless assault of powerful combinations to claim a well-deserved 4-1 split decision victory.

Elite welterweight boxing ace Balaal Waheed secured a thrilling victory (Photo: Eindp Sports Photography)

Recognising outstanding performances, junior boxer of the night honours were awarded to the local star Evan Bell, while elite light welterweight boxer Fabrizio DiBattista impressed the officials and the audience alike, earning him the title of senior boxer of the night with a measured and calculated performance ending in a knockout victory in the first minute of round one.

Meanwhile, the fight of the night title was claimed by Sparta's own Marc McConnon and Irish Findlay Adam's from Quinn's Boxing Club.

In a thrilling back and forth battle, both fighters exhibited exceptional skill and determination, with Marc ultimately emerging victorious in a closely contested 3-2 split decision.

The intense bout saw momentum swing from one fighter to the other, with Marc's superior footwork and precise counterpunching ultimately earning him the judges favour.

The fight of the night title was claimed by Sparta Boxing Academy’s own Marc McConnon and Irish ace Findlay Adam's from Quinn's Boxing Club (Photo: Eindp Sports Photography)

Home club Sparta also saw victories from: Lily Haston (11), Aaron Napier (11), Aaron Braid (13), Luke Brand (17), Marc McCOnnon (22) & Ross Forshaw (22) whilst Ellis Nimmo and Dima Cojocar settled for an exhibition, with both impressing.

Sam McLeod, who founded Sparta Boxing Academy back in 2014, hailed everyone invovled for putting on a show.

He said: “The club continues to raise the bar for exciting and memorable boxing events, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next showdown in the ring.

“The success of the evening would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the event organisers, sponsors, volunteers, and bar staff members who ensured the smooth operation of the event from start to finish.

Junior boxer of the night honours were awarded to local lad Evan Bell (Photo: Eindp Sports Photography)

Sparta Boxing Academy’s next event will be held Saturday, June 1 in Bo’ness Town Hall.

Meanwhile, the club are completing two fundraising activities this month as part of a drive to help raise £2,500 towards upgrading their new gym facility, which opened at the start of the year.

Members will take on the Round the Houses 10k road race with younger boxers taking part in the Helix to Kelpies walk.

The donations received will go towards construction of changing rooms, which includes the installation of showers and additional toilets.