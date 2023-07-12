Boxing: Falkirk Phoenix's Special K wins William Wallace Box Cup again

After winning top prize last time around, Special K wasn’t actually planning on taking part this year due to a clash with a dual match in France organised with her Boxing Scotland group – however that was cancelled last minute allowing the ace to have a shot at retaining her title.

Rather oddly, two of the entrants at her weight weighed in too light for the weight category. Instead of seeing them removed from the tournament, the hosting team lobbied the Eastern District of Boxing Scotland to allow the two other boxers to compete in a straight final at 52kgs, which they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That of course allowed Kernachan to defend her title on Saturday afternoon against England and Lampton Street ABCs Jade Childs, who herself was a winner last year in the 57kgs category.

Stephanie Kernachan with her William Wallace Box Cup gold medal pictured alongside Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club coaches Alan Hill, left and Jamie Hill, right (Photo: Submitted)

The Falkirk fighter wasn’t at her top game but still dispatched of her English opponent via a comfortable points victory.

It was more of a slug fest than a boxing match. Fortunately, Kernachan’s fitness, determination and fighting spirit came to the fore and despite a decent rally from the heavier Childs in the early part of round two, Special K always looked favourite.

"That was tough today,” Kernachan said afterwards. “A small ring means there is nowhere to run or hide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did not box as well as I have recently but quite enjoy a wee bit of a rumble!

"So, although I was not happy with my boxing performance, I brought enough fight to get a well-deserved win.

"This has topped off what has been one of the, if not the, best seasons of my career so far, so I am very happy.

"I am now going for a well-deserved holiday before 2023/24 pre-season training starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d like to thank all the team at FPBC for believing in me and pushing me to the highest level I have achieved so far, and a big thanks to AIM group for their sponsorship.”