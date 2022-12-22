Boxing: Falkirk Phoenix's Cain Neil shocks national development champion

Falkirk High School pupil Neil travelled to the Albion Social Club in Yoker for the bout, and he started at a frantic pace. Both boxers in the ring managed to land clean shots early on, until Neil turned it on midway into the first round.

His immense pressure put McCrory on the back foot and he didn’t look back. Having then landed a thumping three-punch combination that snapped the Argo boxer’s head back, the referee dished out a count to the champion.

In the second round, the referee then dished out another two counts to halt the match in favour of the impressive Neil.

Phoenix's Cain Neil in action against Josh McCrory (Photo: Contributed)