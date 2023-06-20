Boxing: Falkirk Phoenix star Special K wins Haringey Box Cup championship

Fresh from having secured a historic sponsorship deal with AIM Group, full-time Kernachan, who competes with the Boxing Scotland Elite Boxing Group, defeated English international Beth Walsh in a superb showing.

She wast the first boxer to pull on an Falkirk Phoenix vest at this tournament, in another first for Special K, who was also the first elite Scottish female boxer to win a GB title, and to compete at a World Championship.

Haringey has a big reputation and attracts boxers and clubs from around the world. This year’s tournament had boxers from all UK nations and Ireland, as well as Germany, Sweden, Australia. Kernachan’s category, the elite female 54kg (bantamweight), drew impressive entries from Ireland, England and France. In the draw she was paired with Ireland’s Shauna Blaney, a former European Bronze Medallist. This promised to be a barnstormer of a bout and it did not disappoint.

(Pictures: Submitted)

Kernachan got off to a flying start as she knew Blaney would come to scrap. Special K landed a thumping backhand early that saw the Irish boxer wobble. This emboldened the former European medallist, and she pushed forward trying to take the initiative. However, the Scot’s clever foot work saw the Irish boxer miss time and again and get caught with Kernachan’s thunderous trademark backhand left hook combination. Blaney’s legs buckled, and the referee jumped in to issue a standing eight count.

In the second round, Kernachan appeared to have changed tactics and backed up behind her rapier-like jab. This drew the Irish boxer who was looking to take control of the bout by throwing an impressive range of punches. However, Special Ks tactic worked as Blaney pushed forwards and walked onto another thunderous backhand that snapped her head back.

The referee was again issuing a second count. As the referee resumed the action Kernachan was like a greyhound out the traps as she flew across the ring to unload an impressive six punch combination that saw Blaney’s head thrash from one side to the other, forcing the referee to call a halt to what had become a one-sided affair early on in round two.

In the final, Kernachan was up against English ace Walsh, who has had an impressive season. A hit and runner – she started the bout well on the back foot pot-shotting at distance. Kernachan pressured the Yorkshire lass but looked over eager at times. The English boxer rarely stood her ground and boxed well with Special K in pursuit. A close round to start but probably Walsh’s in truth.

(Pictures: Submitted)

In the second round, Kernachan seemed sharper and less eager. Her jab was back in action setting up her thumping backhand. Walsh continued to hit and move but Special Ks compact style meant she took these on the arms. As the round progressed Kernachan had more and more success and was now closing the gap with clever movement.

The Kernachan combination was now in play and Walsh’s head was snapped back several times by backhands and left hooks. The ‘oohs and ahhs’ from the crowd suggested those watching thought counts were required but the referee instead slowed the bout by frequently stopping the action.

The third round progressed like the second. Special K was now dominant and on the hunt for her second stoppage victory of the tournament. The England international could just not find a solution to the Scots angled attacks and despite her own clever movement found herself being caught repeatedly by Kernachan’s stinging two phased attacks. Walsh now looked overawed and found herself on the deck after a peach of a four-punch combination from Special K.

Time looked to be running out for Walsh as Stephanie pressed forwards landing again and again, but despite her holding to survive the referee issued a second count. To those watching this bout it was clear this fight should have been halted due to Stephanie’s dominance but the referee gave the command to box as the clapper sounded for the final ten seconds. Walsh again held and was saved by the bell.

Kernachan’s arm was then raised as the winner and she was declared Haringey Box Cup champion, taking home another gold medal.

Speaking afterwards, Special K said: “I am so happy it is unbelievable! I have been training really hard in the elite boxing group with Boxing Scotland and also in my club and it’s paid off.

"These girls are very good international level boxers with good pedigrees, so I am absolutely delighted with my performances over the piece.

"Travelling to tournaments like this is an expensive business and most clubs cannot afford the cost of travel and hotels and entry fees. That is why I am so grateful to Blair McDonald and his team at AIM for their sponsorship because without that I would not be here.

"I also need to say a big thanks to my club Falkirk Phoenix for all the time they give as unpaid volunteers to train me, help me prep, motivate and guide me.”

Following her gold medal victory, Stephanie has headed straight to Cardiff to join up with the Scotland team for a sparring camp with the Welsh squad and will be back in action for Scotland when she heads to France for a dual match early next month.