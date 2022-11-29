Boxing: Falkirk Phoenix fighters impress on the road

Cain Neil, Keiran Brown and Marcus Allan of Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club faced mixed success in their respective bouts.

First up was Scottish Junior Development (63kg) silver medallist Cain, from Bantaskine.

He was halfway through his Friday evening training session at the club when he was called upon to step it at the last minute after a call off at the Kingdom Club's show in Pettycur Bay.

Falkirk Phoenix's Kieran Brown secured his his first win, in his second contest, by a unanimous decision in Fife over the weekend

Cain made the 30-mile journey at the last minute to compete i n an exhibition bout with a Kingdom boxer and he put on a sterling display of box fighting, putting the disappointment of losing his final at the championships behind him.

Second up for Phoenix on the night was senior lightwelter Kieran Brown (63.5kg).

He also boxed a home boxer and despite a very vocal support in favour of the Kingdom fighter he boxed extremely well throughout winning all three rounds on all five judges score cards securing his his first win, in his second contest, by a unanimous decision.

Lastly but by no means least was Marcus Allan of Stenhousemuir. He travelled to the capital on Sunday afternoon to box a Midlothian fighter on the Leith show in the Gorgie Suite of Tynecastle Stadium.

Marcus started the bout brilliantly throwing a range of shots to head and body. Late in the round he caught his opponent with a fantastic left hook that made the knees wobble, but his opponent was saved by the bell.

Over the next two rounds the Midlothian fighter was cautioned repeatedly for dangerous use of the head and was lucky not to be docked points.

This appeared to rattle the Phoenix boxer who then got involved in a toe to toe battle.

This was the bout of the day and it swung one way then another right to the final bell, and it could not have been any closer. Unfortunately, the decision went the way of his opponent 3-2.

