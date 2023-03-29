Boxing: Falkirk Phoenix ace 'Special K' rolls back the years with Elite Level points win

Thirty-year-old Kernachan returned to the international fold by scoring an impressive points triumph over Irish boxer Nicole Clyde at Ravenscraig Sports Facility in North Lanarkshire.

The Phoenix fighter was previously one of the first ever female boxers to represent Scotland at the Elite World Championships back in 2018, but had since fallen out of the national set-up and looked to be heading for retirement.

However, back in the early 2022, Kernachan made the choice to give the sport another go at the highest level.

Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club ace Stephanie 'Special K' Kernachan made a winning return to the Elite Level (Pictures by FPBC)

“I had kind of lost my way a bit and thought my days of competing at the top level were behind me,” she said. “I was enjoying coaching at Falkirk Phoenix and was in the Scotland set-up as a coach and not as a fighter.

"But after a period of being heavily involved within the coaching side of things at the club, my fellow club coaches Stevie Morrison and Paul Lynch pulled me aside and said okay Kernachan you’ve had a break let’s get back to business.”

Since putting the gloves back on proper, she has gone on to win her sixth senior elite title, across three weight divisions) and picked a silver medal at last year’s GB Championships, adding to her previous two gold medals and single bronze medal.

These achievements, and her commitment to Boxing Scotland’s development squad training, earned her re-selection for the national Elite Level Boxing Group.

'Special K' experience saw here defeat a strong opponent in Irish fighter Nicole Clyde

In ‘Special K’s’ recent points win, she started the bout at a frantic pace putting the taller southpaw, Ulster and All Ireland Champion Clyde, under pressure. This paid off early on as she landed a thumping head body head combination that led to referee John McKenna jumping in to dish out a standing count.

The count sparked Clyde into action and the Phoenix fighter had to withstand a minute-long onslaught from the younger Clyde. However, Kernachan’s experience allowed her to do just that and she once again landed heavily as the round drew to a close.

In the second round, the Irish boxer started on the front foot looking for Kernachan and as the pair traded shots at the ring centre, with the crowd on their feet. Clyde, looked to get her long backhand away and had some success while the smaller Kernachan worked to pot shot at distance, attack the body, and then go in behind her tall southpaw’s opponents lead hand.

Round three was always going to decide this bout and although both boxers had success – Kernachan’s high guard and compact style meant that the Irish boxers’ rangy shots often landed on arms and gloves and so were not scoring punches. All the while Kernachan kept the pressure on her opponent and landed heavily to body and head.

Kernachan was one of the first ever female boxers to represent Scotland at the Elite World Championships back in 2018

