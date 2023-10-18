Boxing: Dennyloanhead's Jamie Munro has Scotland aim after schoolboy championship triumph

An ambitious Dennyloanhead boxer says his goal is to fight for Scotland after notching up a schoolboy national championship at the weekend – against an opponent from a heavier weight division who has already represented his country at youth level.

Dennyloanhead’s Jamie Munro, left, after his fight with Aberdeen ace Danny Murphy (Photo: Submitted)

​Jamie Munro, 13, expertly dealt with Cain Boxing Club’s Danny Murphy to take home the 57kg category with aplomb, winning by unanimous decision, on a day that saw the Denny High pupil quickly reregistered after his original opponent pulled out last minute.

"It was the best feeling,” Kilsyth Boxing Gloves star Munro said. “I was bout 31 at Ravenscraig so the there was a lot of waiting about but I felt ready to fight and I was just buzzing to get in the ring.

"I can’t like – I was a wee bit nervous beforehand but you enjoy the moment of your name being called and hopping in the ring. It was an honour to go up against Danny, he has picked by Scotland so many times because of how good he is and it was the toughest fight I have ever been in.

"I don’t think I would have won it if it wasn’t for my trainers. Francie, John and my strength and conditioning coach Gerry have been amazing with me and the tips and tricks and general advice they have all given me.”

Munro is now hoping that he can work his way up to being included within the Team Scotland Schools set-up in the near future, with the goal of representing his country home and away.

He added: "I was so grateful that I was able to fight him and of course actually winning was really big for me and my own goal is to fight for Scotland. It is something I think I can achieve. That is my dream.

"I need to keep working hard to make that happen and I am just working away at getting better with Kilsyth and it is a great team.