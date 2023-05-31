Traynor, 34, has been taking part in a series of events across the globe as he looks to simply enjoy boxing, win or lose.

"My last three fights have been in Spain, Germany and the US, so I am certainly getting around,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “I’ve been invited back to the US again too.

“I have managed to impress some promoters but the result wasn’t the one I wanted. I’m older now however and I have learned to deal with defeat. It is just one of those things.

Kevin Traynor lost out in Rhode Island last week (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"People are interested in a payday but for me it is about the actual fight and it was a great one. The kid Calixto was decent and I am certainly not ashamed to lose out. I earned his respect. He won bronze in the same golden tournament that Ryan Garcia won silver in, so that shows the boy is at the top of the game.

"The score was 40-36 and it wasn’t a robbery by any means but it did feel a little unfair. A few of the promoters reckoned I could have gotten a draw out of it. I at least took one or two rounds but life goes on.”

The Denny Warrior is now looking forward to a homecoming show, which is taking place on Saturday, 29 July at the Dobbie Hall in Stenhousemuir.

Ahead of that night, he said: "It is the first time a professional boxing bout has taken place in the Falkirk area for 87 years so it is really exciting. To box in the Falkirk area again is totally unreal.”