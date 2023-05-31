News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Boxing: Denny Warrior Kevin Traynor narrowly loses out in US debut

District boxer Kevin Traynor narrowly lost out in his US debut last weekend to Calixto Cruz at the Rhode Wars IV, with a points decision of 40-36 going against the Denny Warrior.
By Ben Kearney
Published 31st May 2023, 14:52 BST- 2 min read

Traynor, 34, has been taking part in a series of events across the globe as he looks to simply enjoy boxing, win or lose.

"My last three fights have been in Spain, Germany and the US, so I am certainly getting around,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “I’ve been invited back to the US again too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have managed to impress some promoters but the result wasn’t the one I wanted. I’m older now however and I have learned to deal with defeat. It is just one of those things.

Kevin Traynor lost out in Rhode Island last week (Photo: Michael Gillen)Kevin Traynor lost out in Rhode Island last week (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Kevin Traynor lost out in Rhode Island last week (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

"People are interested in a payday but for me it is about the actual fight and it was a great one. The kid Calixto was decent and I am certainly not ashamed to lose out. I earned his respect. He won bronze in the same golden tournament that Ryan Garcia won silver in, so that shows the boy is at the top of the game.

"The score was 40-36 and it wasn’t a robbery by any means but it did feel a little unfair. A few of the promoters reckoned I could have gotten a draw out of it. I at least took one or two rounds but life goes on.”

The Denny Warrior is now looking forward to a homecoming show, which is taking place on Saturday, 29 July at the Dobbie Hall in Stenhousemuir.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of that night, he said: "It is the first time a professional boxing bout has taken place in the Falkirk area for 87 years so it is really exciting. To box in the Falkirk area again is totally unreal.”

Kevin Traynor will fight in a homecoming event in July (Photo: Contributed)Kevin Traynor will fight in a homecoming event in July (Photo: Contributed)
Kevin Traynor will fight in a homecoming event in July (Photo: Contributed)
Related topics:PeopleGermanySpain