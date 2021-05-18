Boxer Traynor aiming for four wins in a row

Kevin Traynor will fight at the end of the month (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The 32-year-old is working hard at his training camp for his fourth fight since turning professional and aims to keep up his 100 per cent record at the ‘Let Battle Commence’ event at Aberdeen’s Northern Hotel on May 29.

The Super Flyweight says he will be taking a lot of confidence with him from his win against Johnson Tellez last September when he steps through the ropes.

"It was my first fight that’s gone the distance so it was good to get some rounds in for the first time as a pro,” he says.

“I'm a slow starter anyway so the longer a fight goes the better for me.

“I spar 10, 12 sometimes 15 rounds so going the distance isn't a problem for me.

“I feel as if I could go on all day.”

The ‘Denny Warrior’ fights from the Urban Guerrillas Gym in Falkirk and says that training during lockdown hasn’t affected him physically or mentally.

"Because I'm now pro I've been allowed in the gym to train.

“It's been a lot quieter. I'm usually just in there myself most of the time but it's livened up a bit now that things are beginning to open up.

“But I have a professional mindset. I train just as hard when I'm on my own as I would when I'm in there with 20 other people.

“And mentally, I'm ready to go. I could fight tomorrow.”

Facing Traynor in Aberdeen will be Nicaraguan boxer Jose Aguilar after original opponent Levi Lee pulled out.

Traynor says he’s confident he will make it four wins out of four.

“He’s been in the ring with some good boys like Charlie Edwards and Paul Butler, both British champions, but I'm confident I'll beat him.

“I've watched some videos of him and I've not seen anything that I'm too worried about.”

Following the fight Traynor says he will be setting his sight on the top prize.

"I'm hoping to be fighting Lewis Mulberry for a British title soon.