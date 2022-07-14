Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: Falkirk business teams up with history-making boxer

The Rob Roy ace, who competes at light-welterweight, became Scotland’s first ever medallist at a senior World Championships in Belgrade last year and is part of the eight-strong boxing team.

He is also part of GB Boxing’s World Class Programme – which sees him funded as a full-time athlete.

"It was a dream come true,” the 20-year-old said of his call-up. “I can remember going to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow back in 2014. I know people who competed then and to find out I am now going to follow in their footsteps is just amazing.

Boxing star Reese Lynch will be part of Team Scotland's boxing squad at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I am going to it with confidence after the past couple of years, I have really managed to get to a high level.

"The goal is to come back with a medal and for it to be a gold one.

"We’ve had a camp over in Madrid with the boxing team and we’ve been in Glasgow training.

"This weekend we are off to Sheffield for our final sparring camp before the games.

Reece Lynch (far right) pictured at a Team Scotland media event to celebrate 50 athletes being called into the squad (Photo: Jeff Holmes/Team Scotland)

"It is round the corner now and the preparations have been great.”

Having been touted as one of Scotland’s top up-and-coming boxers, the Fauldhouse boxer added that pressure doesn’t bother him – and that he is aiming for medals down south.

"You think about it all the time,” Reece said. “I suppose it adds a little pressure but nothing too extreme.

"Seeing people talk about you in the media or in the boxing world gives you confidence and I’d say I take it in my stride.

Reece Lynch pictured alongside managing director of Janex Limited, Daniel McElhinney - the Falkirk-based business are sponsoring the boxer

"Beforehand I have always been the underdog but that isn’t the case now.

"I believe in my ability and I enjoy it to be honest.”

With the games kicking off at the end of this month, Reece has signed up with a new sponsor ahead of representing his country.

Falkirk-based Janex Limited have agreed to help support the boxer.

Janex Limited supply windows and doors to the construction industry

Known for supplying windows and doors to the construction industry, they are celebrating their 30 year anniversary this year.

Reece said the sponsorship: "My girlfriend’s mum works for the company and she was on the case straight away.

"I am really grateful and having them sponsor me is a great help.

"Visiting them earlier in the week was lovely and they were all brilliant with me.

"You can tell they are interested in the sport too and it means a lot.”

Managing director of Janex, Daniel McElhinney added: “We are absolutely delighted to be one of Reese’s main sponsors and that we wish him well and will be there supporting him in Birmingham.

"Everyone here is delighted to be supporting such an amazing young talented boxer and we know he is going to smash it.”

Team Scotland's Commonwealth Games boxing squad includes:

51kg Flyweight – Lennon Mulligan

54kg Bantamweight – Matthew McHale

60kg Lightweight – Megan Reid

63.5kg Light Welterweight – Reese Lynch

67kg Welterweight – Tyler Jolly

71kg Light-Middleweight – Stephen Newns

75kg Middleweight – Sam Hickey