Battle for Bo’ness: Sparta boxers impress on home soil with seven victories

District boxers were on top form at a home ‘Battle for Bo’ness’ event held earlier this month held in the Town Hall.

Taylor Black earned stoppage victory in the third round of his fight (Pictures by Eindp Sports Photography)

Host club Sparta Boxing Academy had an excellent night with four exhibition contests and ten competitive bouts taking place – with seven of those competitive fights going the way of the Bo’ness club. The other three bouts ended in close split decision loses.

The highlight of the night came in the form of an electrifying showdown between elite boxer Balaal Waheed and Callum Smith (Lochend). In an action-packed contest, Waheed emerged victorious on points, earning the accolade of ‘fight of the night’ from officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sparta’s head coach Sam McLeod praised Waheed's determination, saying: "It's felt like he hasn’t had any luck on his side, losing on close split decisions. It’s small margins at this level, and there’s been a few I’ve walked away scratching my head. Some were enough to make a man walk away from boxing but he’s shown a never give up attitude."

Elite boxer Balaal Waheed emerged victorious on points in his bout (Pictures by Eindp Sports Photography)

Schoolboy boxer Finlay Green, representing Sparta, also secured a unanimous decision victory and was honoured as the junior boxer of the night by officials. Green's exceptional counterpunching and footwork proved too much for his opponent, earning him two standing eight counts and one of his best performances to date.

Local talent Taylor Black also captivated the audience with a spectacular stoppage victory in the third round, solidifying his position as the senior boxer of the night. The Bo’ness native's triumph added to his undefeated record, now standing at 7-0, and set the stage for his pursuit of the Development Championship category C title in January.

"The atmosphere throughout the event was electric, McLeod added. “The crowd rallied behind their local fighters as they battled for victory. The evening's showcase of skill, heart, and sportsmanship left a lasting impression on all in attendance, solidifying Bo’ness as a hotbed of boxing talent for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad