Battle for Bo’ness: Sparta boxers impress on home soil with seven victories
Host club Sparta Boxing Academy had an excellent night with four exhibition contests and ten competitive bouts taking place – with seven of those competitive fights going the way of the Bo’ness club. The other three bouts ended in close split decision loses.
The highlight of the night came in the form of an electrifying showdown between elite boxer Balaal Waheed and Callum Smith (Lochend). In an action-packed contest, Waheed emerged victorious on points, earning the accolade of ‘fight of the night’ from officials.
Sparta’s head coach Sam McLeod praised Waheed's determination, saying: "It's felt like he hasn’t had any luck on his side, losing on close split decisions. It’s small margins at this level, and there’s been a few I’ve walked away scratching my head. Some were enough to make a man walk away from boxing but he’s shown a never give up attitude."
Schoolboy boxer Finlay Green, representing Sparta, also secured a unanimous decision victory and was honoured as the junior boxer of the night by officials. Green's exceptional counterpunching and footwork proved too much for his opponent, earning him two standing eight counts and one of his best performances to date.
Local talent Taylor Black also captivated the audience with a spectacular stoppage victory in the third round, solidifying his position as the senior boxer of the night. The Bo’ness native's triumph added to his undefeated record, now standing at 7-0, and set the stage for his pursuit of the Development Championship category C title in January.
"The atmosphere throughout the event was electric, McLeod added. “The crowd rallied behind their local fighters as they battled for victory. The evening's showcase of skill, heart, and sportsmanship left a lasting impression on all in attendance, solidifying Bo’ness as a hotbed of boxing talent for sure.
"We would also like to thank our dedicated event organisers, volunteers, and bar staff members who worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the event. The show ran like clock work and the fighters were looked after.”