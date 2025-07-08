In blustery and drizzly conditions, the finals of Stirling County Women's Bowling Association East (SCWBAE) took place at Larbert Bowling Club last Saturday, writes Peter Alexander.

The sole match in the morning session was an excellent Champion of Champions encounter between reigning champion Karen Dawson from Denny and the district champion Seona Black from Larbert.

The scoreline was close throughout and both players played some terrific bowls, but Karen prevailed 21-16.In the afternoon session, it was three wins out of four for Grangemouth with Michelle Davidson beating Jane Watt from Laurieston in the singles; Pam McGrory, Fiona Newlands and Nichola Bell defeating Denny in the triples; and Jayne Clason and Heather Wallace pipping Banton & Kelvinhead after an extra end in the four-bowl pairs. Grangemouth's other team was edged out by Clare Penn and Sheena Cooper from Carron & Carronshore in the two-bowl pairs.

In the rinks, Dorothy Sneddon, Helen Inglis, Helen McPhail and Pat Johnston from Zetland defeated Laurieston. And in the under-30 singles, defending champion Arlene Bayne from Denny came from behind to beat Lauren Hunter from Laurieston.

The gents county finals take place at Bridge of Allan this Sunday. In the singles, Arron Frazer from Polmaise is up against Jim Aitken from Allandale. Borestone plays Burnhead in the pairs. Polmaise and Stenhousemuir contest the triples. Riverside faces Denny in the rinks. Jake Monteith from Doune Castle takes on Lennox Kearney from Laurieston in the under-30 singles. Denny and Cambusbarron compete in the two-bowl pairs. And in the over-60 rinks, Stenhousemuir is drawn against Dunblane.

For more info on local bowling clubs and competitions, visit stirlingcounty.co.uk and district10.co.uk.