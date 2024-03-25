Bowls: Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club winners announced
Last Wednesday saw the winners awarded for the Open Triples and Doubles Leagues.
Donald Cowan and his son Duncan were in attendance at Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club's evening presentaion. Cowans generously sponsor both of these leagues.
The winners of the Open Triples was Zander Ness's squad and Donald can be see giving the winners prize to Alan Fletcher who often skipped the team.
The winner of the Pairs was Barry McArthur's team who impressively won 26 out of 27 games. Barry is pictured third from the left in the back row. FIBC would like to thank Donald and Duncan for their continued support.