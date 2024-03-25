Bowls: Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club winners announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donald Cowan and his son Duncan were in attendance at Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club's evening presentaion. Cowans generously sponsor both of these leagues.

The winners of the Open Triples was Zander Ness's squad and Donald can be see giving the winners prize to Alan Fletcher who often skipped the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad