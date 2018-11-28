Bo'ness longjumper Lauren Tenn-Mills looking to go the distance

Promising Bo’ness long jumper Lauren Tenn-Mills is hoping to increase her record jump while completing her studies at Forth Valley College.

Lauren (17) is set to attempt to increase her jump distance whilst at college

Falkirk Victoria Harriers athlete Lauren (17), a HNC Health, Fitness and Exercise student, is now following an intensive strength and conditioning programme under the watchful eye of FVC’s Leisure Facilities Co-ordinator Waimun Lee – and the hope is it will add at least 5cm to her best jump distance of 5m 50cm.

Lauren, who regularly trains at Grangemouth Stadium along with other elite athletes such as high jumper Alan Smith and Elidh Doyle (formerly Child) and who cites local Commonwealth Games athlete Jade Nimmo as her inspiration, is already seeing the benefit of the programme after just six weeks.

She said: “It has been absolutely amazing and I already see that it will be very beneficial for me in the future.

“I’ve been with my coach Gary Manson since I was eight years old and he’s been brilliant getting me this far without doing much Olympic weight lifting.

“I am definitely seeing a difference in my long jumping and I really enjoy the training in the Falkirk gym with Wai there to guide me.

“I’m really enjoying my HNC Health, Fitness and Exercise and I hope it will help springboard me onto a Sports Studies course at university. It was recommended to me by Jade Nimmo who also attended the college a few years ago and I myself would recommend it to anyone thinking about studying sport and fitness.

“There are several excellent local athletes in this area and they are inspiring me to follow in their footsteps and be the best I can be in my sport.”

Waimun Lee, FVC’s Leisure Facilities Coordinator, said: “It was a pleasure to find out that Lauren was accepted on our HNC Health, Fitness and Exercise course as she is a phenomenal athlete who, as yet, hasn’t even reached her full potential within her sport.

“She has reached this far in her sport through natural talent and hard training, but has only touched on basic lifting, ie back squat deadlifts.

“With the strength and conditioning resources and experience we have at our Falkirk Campus gym, Lauren can now incorporate a full strength and conditioning programme within her training schedule which I have provided and am currently delivering.

“In just a short space of time Lauren is now already starting to lift substantial loadings, which in turn will help develop more explosive power, strength, fitness and co-ordination.

“I am so glad that Forth Valley College will not only provide her with an academic qualification, but also assist with her sporting goals and dreams.”

At the age of 17, there’s plenty of time for Lauren to realise her dreams.