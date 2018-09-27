Black Loch fishers set to represent Scotland

Six Black Loch fishers, boys and girls, have qualified for the 16-person 2019 Scotland Youth International Fly Fishing team.

Six Black Loch fishers, boys and girls, have qualified for the 16-person 2019 Scotland Youth International Fly Fishing team.

These six will represent Scotland next year

The Scottish Youth International Fly Fishing Team is a team consisting of the top 16 anglers from all over Scotland.

Anglers must be under 18 years old, and to qualify they must compete over two rounds.

The first round was at the Lake of Menteith, with the second at Carron Valley Reservoir.

The scores were combined over the two heats.

The top 16 anglers qualify for the following year’s Youth Team.

At the Black Loch in Limerigg David Ezzi, with his band of volunteer helpers, runs a club called the Bibios, which is for boys and girls under the age of 18.

It is on a Tuesday night. It allows the kids to develop and learn new skills.

Like the name Bibio, which is a fly that you can use to catch fish, David and his team have excelled this year with six of the 16 anglers that will be representing Scotland next year at the Youth International coming from the Bibios.

Safety is of huge importance because the Loch is big and deep. David and his team also teach the kids how to drive a boat safely and set up drifts. Life jackets must always be worn.

David is a qualified instructor with all the relevant paperwork to take on this challenge. His own son Marco became the Youth National Champion this year.

Next year’s International is being held locally at The Lake of Menteith.

Scotland have won the last two years in a row. No youth team has ever won three in a row.

Can this Scotland team make history in 2019 and make it the special three in a row?

With help from the six Black Loch Bibios, it is certainly a possibility.

The six youngsters coming from the Black Loch Bibios, who qualified for the 2019 Youth International Team to represent their country are: Marco Ezzi, Graham Bell, Angus Robertson, Jake Humes, Kyla Graham and Andrew Adams.