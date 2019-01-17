Big wins for Falkirk Taekwondo in 2018

Falkirk Taekwondo had a great end to 2018 with its youngsters winning multiple medals at the 36th annual British Taekwondo Championships held in Glasgow by the TTA.

The club’s competitors achieved four golds, two silvers and three bronze medals.

Aaron Connelly had a gruelling final bout to win the junior male sparring event. He is a young man with great potential to excel in Taekwondo.

The junior female sparring event went to Alex Tweedie who had two tough fights to win gold. She beat fellow club member Emily Aitkenhead who achieved bronze for her first sparring event and also just missed out on a medal for the patterns event.

Eva Morrison won gold in the female cadet event which is her fourth consecutive gold in competition. Each year she gets stronger and stronger at these events.

Brothers Jacob and Rhys Clark had close fights and just lost by a few points. They received a bronze and silver medal respectively for their efforts. Rhys has great potential for future success in competitions and has a great relaxed attitude to his Taekwondo challenges.

Matthew Johnston had a few tough fights, winning his final in the last five seconds of the bout with an accurate axe kick to win by one point.

Toni Kent competed in sparring and patterns, winning silver and bronze respectively.

Another end of the year bonus for the club was two new Junior black belts Alex Tweedie and Samarjit Santhosh as well as two new Junior second Dan Black Belts Aaron Connelly and Fred Murray.

The TKD club trains four days a week in Falkirk and Callander, all new students are welcome to give Taekwondo a try.

You are welcome to contact Duncan Irvine 07713193841 or email duncirvine@gmail.com.