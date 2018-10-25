The Pride is coming to Grangemouth

This Sunday will see the pro Scottish Women’s Caledonia Pride team play Nottingham Wildcats in a Women’s British Basketball League tie.

The Pride have taken to the road to play some of their home games this season and on Sunday – with a 1.15pm tip at Grangemouth Sports Complex – the Scots team will play the Wildcats.

The English side sits in fourth spot in the league with Pride in a five team tie on fifth.

The match has been agreed with Fury BC and will feature between the Fury Junior and Cadet Men’s games and is the first time the team has played in the central belt.

Reduced price tickets are available from Fury by emailing here, or online here.