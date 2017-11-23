Three is magic number again for on-form Fury

Sony Centre Fury remain joint top of the Scottish Senior Men Division 1 Championship with St Mirren after a 79-58 win over Glasgow University.

A 34-13 opening period for Fury Men against Glasgow University at the students home court saw the record books being checked for two amazing stats in that stanza.

Not only did Fury hit eight threes – just short of NBA record threes in a quarter - but seven of the eight threes were consecutive with Fury officials convinced this could be a team record for consecutive three-point shots.

The 21-point opening quarter lead meant the game was as good as over.

Fury Men are of course no strangers to three-point shooting records with last season the team scoring a Scottish record 21 in one game against St Mirren – just short of the then 24 record in the NBA.

And their Austrian forward Adam Hammerschmidt hitting a record 14 threes against Tayside also last season – tying Golden State Warriors Steph Curry’s record 14 triples.

It was Hammerschmidt who opened the quarter scoring with two free throws.

Lithuanian Eddy Leginas started the triple fest after the Austrian’s free throws but a two-point play from Hammerschmidt interrupted what was about to be a three-point blitz at the Stevenson Building and an amazing seven threes in a row for the Scottish champions.

Hammerschmidt himself hit the first of the seven and that was followed by back-to-back threes from Connor Martin.

Captain Keith Bunyan then hit back-to-back threes with Hamerschmidt and then Bunyan again for his third triple in the quarter making it seven in a row, before Fury finished off the quarter with two-point plays from Kornelius Dauksas, Hammerschmidt and Leginas.

For the Sony sponsored side Austrian Hammerschmidt led Fury with 21 points – his season scoring average.

Centre Kornelius Dauksas had 12 with three players sharing 33 points – captain Keith Bunyan, Connor Martin and point guard Eddy Leginas.

Fury’s bench continue to be a potent scoring source with 29 points.

The victory took the defending champions’ record to eight and one for the season.

Head coach John Bunyan told Herald Sport afterwards he was pleased with the win which also saw the side score a remarkable seven consecutive three-point shots in the opening period.

He said: “With no match last week, it was important to produce a solid team performance and I believe the players did that.

“We came out positive and that paid off with a solid defensive performance in that opening quarter, holding Glasgow to 13 points.

“Our three-point shooting was excellent and we were able to play within ourselves for the remainder of the weekend’s game.

“I was able to look at different combinations and line ups and had the opportunity for all 12 players to be involved.

“We need to continue to build for some very important games in December and I like the team spirit within the team at this time.”

This Saturday , Fury Men are again on the road with a Championship game against Glasgow Storm at the Kelvin Hall with a 1.30pm tip.

Storm currently sit bottom of the standings, having won two and lost five of their seven fixtures so far.

Fury won 84-65 when the sides met in September.