Sony Centre Fury's U14 girls reach quarter-final with last touch of ball

Sony Centre Fury’s U14 Boys and Girls teams have made it to the last eight of the Scottish Cup – a testament to the development work at the club.

The two first round ties could not have been any different, with the boys defeating Dunfermline Reign by a massive 53 points, the girls going down to the final second and a one point win, coolly won on the free throw line by Sophie Cram with less than one second of the game remaining.

The 43-42 final scoreline came after a very tense and exciting game, played at the Rocks’ home court.

The Rocks had opened strongly with a 12-6 first period lead, however great work by Fury, in particular Abby Reid, and Chelsy Hughes gave Fury the second by 14-6 and a half-time lead of 20-18.

The whole team had in fact played great defence in that second stanza and it was anybody’s match as the third period started. Emily Dagger opened her scoring in the third as both teams tried to get some control of the game and it was the Rocks who led going into the fourth at 33-27.

Eve Balloch and Rowan Brockie were playing strong defence for Fury as they fought to reduce the gap. Olivia Mitchell produced a key two point play as it neared the final minute with Emily Dagger tying the game with a big three.

With 14 seconds left and Rocks in possession, Fury’s great team play forced the home side into a turnover and Sophie Cram was fouled as she drove to the basket in the final second.

With the game on the line, Cram who, like Dagger, has played for Fury’s Cadette Women’s Division 1 team this season, sank her second free throw to take the game for the Sony sponsored side.