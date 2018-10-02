Sony Centre Falkirk Fury see off Heriot Watt University in basketball Scottish Cup

SONY CENTRE FURY 114 HERIOT WATT 74

Some 14 threes, including five in the first quarter saw Fury get back to form from behind the arc and progress to the Scottish Cup quarter finals with a 114-74 win over Heriot Watt University.

The home side also registered four players scoring 20-plus points in a solid offensive performance .

The students had a good start against their more experienced opponents and with the scoreline at 23-18 to Fury, it was clear the Falkirk side needed to up their game to ensure moving through. A 39-19 second stanza was enough to secure the game for Fury.

The first quarter had seen Eddie Leginus return to shooting form with three threes and in the second recent signing Boris Matrakov hit 12 personal in Fury’s biggest quarter score of the season.

Zigy Dauksas had 10 personal in the third as he produced a strong quarter that saw Fury take that spell 26-15 to move 36 clear heading into the final period.

Fury ‘s top scorers on the day were Leginus on 24, Hammerschmidt 22, Matrakov 21 and Zigy Dauksas 20.

Ross Gibson completed the double digit scorers on 11 with Captain Keith Bunyan playing limited minutes with a treble of three-point scores.

Fury Men return to Championship action on Friday night when travel to the capital to face title challengers Edinburgh Kings.