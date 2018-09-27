Newly formed Knights Fury continue strong start with Rocks win

A three point win for KFC over Lady Rocks ensures they remain unbeaten in what promises to be a closely contested Scottish U16 Women's Championship.

Abby Rutter led the Central side with a game high 19 points and for Rutter who was only a reserve in the Scotland team this year it confirms the potential she has.

The Knights Fury team fought hard to get the result on the Rocks home court at St.Maurice HS and while they will look at a huge amount of missed scoring opportunities – Coach’s Kim Flockhart and Matt Hoffman will take some positives from the hard work their team put in on the defensive end holding Rocks to a mere four points in the opening period and only eight in the crucial final quarter where they came from behind to win the game.

In what has been a short period for the six Fury players and four Knights players to gel together it has been a productive start to the season with wins over Polonia and now Lady Rocks , confirming the belief from the clubs that a joint team could challenge for titles this season.

Pelly Kidd and Eabha Kerr shared 14 points with under 14 player Emily Dagger also getting on the scoresheet and contributing to the win.

Emily Melrose, Naomi Gill and Nicole McMeechan also produced good performances for the Central side.

Headcoach Kim Flockhart told the Falkirk Herald: “This was a very tight game throughout and clearly as thescore suggests , little separated the teams. We managed to get a good run going in the last quarter and full credit to the girls for working as a team in the final minutes to get what is a very important win for us.

"The players have really committed to the joint program and are a very good group who its been a pleasure for Matt and I to work with – there is a lot of talent on this team and we are also a young side so huge potential. “