Kieron Achara reaches Great British basketball century

Former Falkirk Fury star Kieron Achara made his 100th appearance for Great Britain on Friday - or so he thought.

Achara, born in Stirling, officially hit treble figures for Team GB in Friday’s win over Estonia, but has since been told that he might have played a few more games than he realised.

“There’s actually some speculation just now that I might have had a few more caps,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

“There has been a little bit of digging work from one of our stats guys and it came to his attention that there is maybe three or four other games that I have played in that have gone undocumented.

“So I’m hoping to jump from 100 to 104 in the foreseeable future.”

The 35-year-old retired from Scotland duty after this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia, but continues to rack up appearances for Great Britain.

The 6 foot 10 power forward wrote after his Great Britain debut that he felt ‘overwhelming pride and excitement’ and that is something which remains true for him, even after appearance number 100.

“I felt exactly the same way. Still representing my country after 100 appearances and still getting the opportunity to play the game I love.

“Getting to do it in Glasgow and in front of a home crowd was especially memorable and I’m thankful that my family and friends got to enjoy the occassion with me.”

Achara started his career at Falkirk Fury before moving abroad to Italy and Bulgaria and coming back to the Fury in 2014.

Now playing at Glasgow Rocks, which he says he is thoroughly enjoying, Achara remains grateful for everything Falkirk Fury did for him.“Without the club I would not have got into basketball,” he said. “They were the ones that ignited my passion for the game.

“I will always be thankful. It was at Falkirk where I learned to win. My second year with the senior team we won the championship undefeated.”

Achara remains in touch with many people from his original spell at the Fury, and there are many people he remains grateful to.

“A lot of the guys from the days have been really supportive throughout my career, following to America and coming out there.

“I owe a lot to Falkirk and, like I said, those memories are where my passion for the game grew.”

Now coming towards the end of an impressive career at 35, Achara hopes plenty of youngsters will follow in his footsteps.

“I believe that Falkirk will produce a lot more professionals and a lot more successful people in general.”