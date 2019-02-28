Junior Men take silverware in Provost’s presentation

Sony Centre Fury’s Junior Men 1 were presented with their Scottish Division 1 Championship trophy before the start of their home game against Glasgow Rens.

The Trophy was presented to coaches Keith Bunyan, Ewan Carlow, Captain Sam Owens and the team by Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan who had enjoyed a fantastic Cadet Men’s match beforehand, when he saw Fury defeat Dundee.

The Provost commented on the great work the club was doing in the community and the opportunity the players were receiving to play top class basketball and above all, to have a great time on and off court.

The Junior Men went on to defeat Glasgow 74-51 with Captain Sam Owens hitting 8 threes and Scott Lothian also on double digits with 14.

Fury’s Championship winning team was: Sam Owens, Louis Smith, Nathan Cuthbert, Scott Lothian, Jake Cavanagh, Ellis Walker, Ben Small, Jisin Joseph, Cornelius Olubalade, Thomas Boyle, Jack Davidson, Douglas Beattie. Headcoach: Keith Bunyan Assistant Coach: Ewan Carlow