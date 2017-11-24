Fury women ready to Rock after latest win

Fury’s Senior Women took advantage of a weakened Glasgow University side to go three wins and three losses for the season.

The foundations for the 68-36 victory were built when Fury carved out a massive 31-point lead at the half of this Championship match.

A 23-7 opening period was followed by a 25–10 second quarter with Fury inserting all their 12 players in the game by the half.

Trapping defence proved fruitful as did the return to the side of former Scotland internationals Alicia McFadden and Laura Nimmo, missing from last week’s defeat to Edinburgh University.

The ball still has to be put in the basket, no matter the opposition, and that was the tale of two halves. The Sony-sponsored side executed well in that first half but could only put up 20 in the second as they again ran their bench throughout.

Fury maintained strong defence in the third however, holding the students to five points. For Fury it was a case of everyone being involved and all 12 players getting on the scoresheet.

Fury’s outside shooting, good work inside and pressure defence were the standout features of their game which will need to go a much higher level when they take on the Rocks next Sunday at the Complex in a 1pm tip that will see Fury face the only team unbeaten this season in senior women’s basketball.

In fact the last team to beat the Rocks were Fury, in the quarter-finals of the 2017 play-offs which the Falkirk side went on to win and become Scottish Champions.

With the Rocks chasing a treble, this match will be billed as one of the key games of the women’s season.

After Friday’s game head coach John Bunyan commented: “We played an understrength Glasgow side, but at the same time we played good basketball.

“It energized our team and takes us with a renewed confidence into next week’s game against the Rocks.

“Tonight we had a fantastic crowd and by playing the game on the Friday it was pleasing to see a lot of the fans, who watch our men’s team, come along and support the women.

“The return of two key players to our side, Alicia and Laura was big for us, but all 12 players contributed. It is difficult for any team to have key players injured or unavailable and when any team is at full strength it makes a big difference.

“Like our men’s team over the years, we need to be able to perform no matter if such key players are missing, that’s a sign of a great team and we are building towards that with the women as we add some of your younger players to strengthen our side.

“I believe we will get a bumper crowd for the Rocks and the team are really looking forward to playing the kind of basketball that won us a title last season.”