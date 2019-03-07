Fury under-14 boys land place in Scottish Cup final

Fury under-14 boys can look forward to the Scottish Cup

final in a month’s time after an 84-49 win over Edinburgh Kings.

Fury led 27-8 after the opening period, adding a 19-8 second period for a 30 point lead at the half. With both teams playing their whole squads throughout the second half, the third and fourth were more competitive, Fury edging them 17-16 and 21-17.

Andrew Melville’s 28 points and 23 from George Henderson were the big numbers for the Falkirk side. Henderson was outstanding at guard throughout as was Mellville who dominated inside and on the boards.

For Fury, this is a culmination of a four-year programme with this group that has seen them play in a number of targeted tournaments, including Monsterball in Inverness and the Battle of Britain International in London at Xmas 2018.

David Black had his best game of the season, with Robbie Gilmour and Ben Adams strong throughout.

Fury’s squad shows strength in depth, with great contributions from the whole team that was Andrew Mellville, George Henderson, Robbie Gilmour, Ben Adams , Jack Shand, David Black, Har Leo Serafini, Fraser Smith, Kai Mungall and Glen Beattie.

Coaches Dave Cooper and John Bunyan paid tribute to the continued hard work of the players.