Fury look to Play-Offs after Championship loss

Sony Centre Fury have lost their Championship title after St. Mirren – who defeated them two weeks ago by a single point – defeated Boroughmuir Blaze by eight points in a 200 plus points game.

Despite a strong performance and a convincing win over Edinburgh University, Fury, who also lost their Scottish Cup title after going down by a point in the semi-finals to eventual winners Kings, will now look to retain the last of the three titles they won last season – the Scottish Play-Offs.

Their performance against the capital’s student team, without centre Kornelius Douskas, showed they are still very much in contention for that remaining trophy.

A closely contested opening period saw Fury lead 23-17, with Austrian Adam Hammerschmidt leading the scoring with 10 personal, but foul trouble saw him sit out most of the second.

However, this did not stop Fury from extending their lead as captain Keith Bunyan hit three consecutive triples with Lithuanian Eddy Leginus adding a further two, and off the bench Bulgarian Ivan Ganchev another from downtown to give the Falkirk side a 15 point half-time lead.

A 26-18 third period for Fury saw them move 23 points clear going into the final stanza.

Bunyan added a further three threes in that period with Hammerschmidt getting back on the court with a further 11 points.

Fury’s starters of Bunyan, Hammerschmidt, Leginus, the hard working Bryan Munnoch, and Greek forward Greg Foussas, sat out most of the final period as the Sony-sponsored side stretched their winning margin to 27.

Hammerschmidt top scored on 21 (four threes) with Bunyan on 19 (six threes) and Leginus on 14 (four threes).

Fury Men face Boroughmuir Blaze on the road next week as they try and close out a top three finish in the Championship.

Elsewhere, two Fury players helped Glasgow Rocks to a narrow victory on Friday night in a match played in front of the BBC cameras.

Ali Fraser scored 20 points and Jonny Bunyan 16 – Rocks’ top scorers on the night – as the Glasgow side defeated Bristol Flyers in a BBL game at the Emirates Arena, with a final score of 84-79.