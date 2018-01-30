Fury land under-18 Scottish Cup

Sony Centre Fury 91 Perth Phoenix 66

With five players in double figure scoring and 11 of the 12 team scoring, this was a team performance from Fury that puts them firmly on track for a season treble.

28-01-2018. Picture Alex Johnson. Sony Centre Fury take victory in Basketball Scotland U18 Men's Final. Falkirk Fury 91-66 Perth Phoenix.

With the Scottish Cup now secured and the team only needing one win in their last 3 league games to take the Division 1 Championship title, the Falkirk side has its sights firmly set on a clean sweep that would include the Play-Offs title.

The Cup Final had seen Fury go in as strong favorites having comfortably defeated Phoenix in their League match –up earlier in the season. However it was not only a close opening quarter – 21-17 to Fury, but at that half, it remained anyone’s game with Fury ahead 35 -28, a slim 7pt margin.

Sardar Pandher led Fury at the half with 12pts and had led Fury on the boards as Perth had kept the game close with some strong inside play themselves.

Half-way through the third with game still in single digits, Fury at last found some perimeter form with Adam Rutter and Scott Lothian hitting beyond the arc. Captain Mitchell Stirling was getting to the basket and Jordan Ferguson was scoring inside. But it was again the energy of Fury’s guard Daniel Olubalade who really sparked the Falkirk side as they powered to a 61-45 lead going into the final stanza. A 30-21 final

period saw the Sony sponsored side take the Cup and Sardar Pandher be voted MVP of the Final.

Fury’s double digit scorers were – Pandher and Ferguson who shared 30pts with both players making double –doubles as Pandher grabbed 14 rebounds and Ferguson 10. Ferguson added a blocked shot and steal to his tally as clearly ran Pandher close in the game MVP category – fantastic play from both Fury bigs!

Adam Rutter and Scott Lothian shared 28 points and four threes with Captain Mitchell Stirling on 12. Sam Owens produced 7 assists and for Headcoach Keith Bunyan and Assistant Ewan Carlow, their praise went to the whole team, its dedication and support from parents and fans.

Bunyan told Heraldsport: “Credit firstly to all our squad and the effort they have put in at training throughout the season. This is a well balanced group of players who play for each other with no one having issues about who or how

points are put up or rebounds are taken as they are a team and work for each other.

“Great support from parents and fans of the club have helped us today and while Perth gave us a tough fight for most of the game, on balance we deserved the win. We now need to keep working in training and maintain focus in all our games till the end of the season.”