Fury cup controversy

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury have conceded Edinburgh Kings deserved to win their Scottish Cup semi-final on Friday night – despite two scoring controversies.

The holders were knocked out by their rivals by a single point in the 64-63 defeat, which saw the home side rush back into contention in the final quarter.

But the point proved decisive after two calls went against Fury.

In one, a three-point score from Greek forward Greg Foussas was only registered as two by the court officials.

And in the second, with scores tied and 1.2 seconds to play, a shooting foul was given against the Falkirk side, handing Ali McKay two free throws to edge Kings ahead by one. Fury feel it was a regular foul and should have been treated as such.

But head coach John Bunyan said: “It’s just one of these things. But we didn’t play as we can while Kings played very well and deserved to win overall, despite our comeback.

“Calls can be changed at the time, but it wasn’t picked up and there’s nothing we can do now other than focus on our league and BBL Cup games.”

Fury have another big Cup date at Grangemouth this month. They host Loughbrough at the Sports Complex on December 20 in the BBL Cup.

