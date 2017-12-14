FURY BRING 2017 TO CLOSE WITH A BANG MATCHES

The build up to Christmas will see Fury play some big games at their new home in Grangemouth Sports Complex.

First up is this Friday night at 8pm when the men will try to maintain their title challenge despite a blip last week against Dunfermline Reign.

But Friday’s game may not prove any easier as near neighbours Stirling Knighst shocked the Scottish basketball scene when they defeated Fury’s co-leaders in the Division 1 Championship – St.Mirren.

The Knights have run the Saints close in the past few seasons but last week, the young Stirling side deserved their win and will be looking to complete what would be an impressive double over the country’s top two teams.

There is sure to be a full house on Friday as half of the current Knights side are former Fury players and a big support will be there to witness what could be one of the most interesting Fury-Knights games, since the Stirling side entered the league.

Ahead of the local derby John Bunyan said: “I’ve watched film of the St.Mirren game and it was no lucky win for the Knights. So full credit to Corey and his team. Clearly it should have done us a big favour as Saints were, and still are, our biggest rivals for the Championship. But our then subsequent loss to Reign put us back level and has allowed several teams to get back in touch with us. Our players know what is required. We are focused on retaining the Championship and it’s important we go out of 2017 with a win.”

The Knights are Fury’s opponents in three other big under-age games. At midday on Saturday the Cadette Women meet and both teams need wins to push themselves up the U16 Division 1 table. The return from injury of Scotland international Rosie Wallace has boosted the side who failed narrowly last week in Inverness. Fury have already defeated the Knights this season in the Stirling fixture but the sides are evenly matched and the game will be keenly contested.

On the Sunday The Junior Men’s game will take centre stage – a day that sees four games at the Complex. In the opening two games at 11am and 1pm Fury’s Cadet Men 2 and Junior Men 2 play Ayr Storm – then at 3pm the Junior Men 1 play the Knights in what is a joint first v third in the league. Likewise the Cadet Men 1 game at 5pm is expected to be a close match when Fury again take on a Knights team.

Spectators are welcome to all games and experience top class Scottish basketball with a derby twist this weekend.