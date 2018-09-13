Fury 77 Pheonix 50: Women secure big win

Sony Centre Fury’s women picked up a 27 point victory over Polonia Pheonix as they started their campaign with a victory.

Jenna Beattie led the Sony sponsored Falkirk side with 21pts as Fury showed some good form in their second game of the season, on the road in Edinburgh.

The side got off to a 10-0 opening start and in a first quarter that saw Fury lead 23-13, no fewer than seven of the nine players on duty had scored, showing the players’ willingness to share the ball and work for each other.

Fury took the second 21-9 and a half-time lead of 22pts meant the game was pretty much over. Add to that an injury in the second period to Phoenix’s Lindsay Lochhead which meant the hosts were without a key player.

Fury however, continued to play hard and gave lots of court time to the three younger players they had in their line-up – juniors Katie McEwan, who started, Mairi McGill, who had a solid game, and Cadette Abby Rutter, who showed why she has great potential with 11pts for the senior side – eight in the final quarter.

Former Scotland junior Shannon Flippard was back in the Fury side and the point guard was in great form with 14 personal – and taking the last seven points of Fury’s 77 tally. The return also of another former Scotland Junior Kirstie Young has meant Fury have strengthened their guard spots as Flippard, Young and Beattie perform well in that role.

Chloe Lodge and Kim Flockhart shot well from the perimeter and captain Jen MacPherson was again solid at both ends of the floor.

Fury’s women have become a side with huge strength in depth.