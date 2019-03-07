Five star results from Fury’s five weekend matches

Sony Centre Fury went five from five at the weekend by winning all of their matches – including the under-14 girls game to qualify for the Scottish Cup final.

Sophie Cram capped a stunning fourth quarter performance to tally 19 points in a 52-39 win over Edinburgh Kool Kats.

It completed a Falkirk double on Edinburgh with the under-14 boys also winning and sealing a final place.

Fury came through two tough previous rounds with single point wins over St.Mirren and the Lady Rocks, and looked to be well in command in the semi-final at Grangemouth SC as they dominated in a 19-6 opening quarter with Emily Dagger and Abby Reid sharing 12 points.

Fury took the second 10-8 to lead by 15 at the half, sharing the scoring and continuing to play strong defence.

However, the third proved a stumbling block for the Sony-sponsored side as only Cram and Dagger – who both play in CW Division1 with the joint Fury-Knights Central side – got on the scoresheet. With a 15-7 scoreline to Kats, the game was suddenly wide open and when the capital side scored the opening basket of the fourth it was now only a five point game.

But Fury got back to the basketball they had played in the opening period, fast breaking, with Cram and Dagger stepping up to be pivotal in taking the final period 16-10 and a place in the final.

Cram’s aggressive defence was another key factor in the win and she led the scoring for Fury with 19. Point guard Emily Dagger had 12 with Abby Reid, who had another big game at both ends of the floor, scoring eight. Chelsy Hughes had limited court time with four fouls but had four points and was key when on court.

Also on the scoresheet were Olivia Mitchell who played almost throughout, Eve Balloch, Rose Tyrell and Amy Kelly. Completing Fury’s team on the day were Rowan Brockie, Lucy Brown and Raven Murray – all contributing to the win when on court. Reserve was Jodie Girvan.

Fury’s coach Rebecca Lonsdale and assistant Jenna Beattie can be congratulated on turning around the U14 team and taking them to a national final where they will face West Lothian Wolves at the Orium SC on Saturday, March 30, 12.15pm tip.