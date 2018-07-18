Falkirk Fury trio represent Scotland in Moldova

Three Falkirk Fury players have returned from the European C Championships in Moldova with a silver medal.

Rosie Wallace, Eabha Kerr and Molly Waddell were part of the 12 player Scotland under 16 girls team who finished runners–up in this year’s European C Championships. The team were defeated 69-48 by Austria in the final.

The Scots cruised through their first two group games in the Small Nations FIBA Euro Championships with big wins over Wales, 61-48, Gibraltar, 71-34. In a tough final group game, they narrowly defeated hosts Moldova 57-53 for a final four spot.

The semi final saw them face Georgia and take a tight 63-57 win to reach the final against favorites and former Euro B side Austria. The Scots were in contention at the half – only four points behind at 31-27, but fell away in the final two quarters.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “To have three players represented in the side was a great achievement for the club, the girls, their parents and coaches.”