Sony Centre Fury finished last year as Scottish basketball’s foremost club.

And they have proven it with four locally trained players selected in the Scotland squad that set off for the Gold Coast and 2018 Commonwealth Games on Monday.

It’s the second straight time Fury have made up a third of the Commonwealth squad. The last time basketball was in the Games, in 2006, four Falkirk exports were also in the national delegation.

This year it’s Fraser Malcolm, Ali Fraser, Jonny Bunyan and Kieron Achara representing Falkirk. Last time out it was Keith Bunyan, Scott Russell and Mark Duncan in the team – Stu McKay joined immediately after the return while Fury’s Headcoach John Bunyan was then the Assistant Scotland coach.

Bunyan told The Falkirk Herald: “This is a unique experience for the players and for all the Fury players a dream come true.

“Kieran missed being in our team in 2006 through injury, so I know he is really excited about having the chance to now savour and enjoy this great event. Jonny watched his brother play in Australia in 2006 as an up and coming 14 year old player and Ali and Fraser have, like Keiran and Jonny, worked very hard to reach the Games.

“The Scotland team is strong and for a club to have four players who came through as kids to be pro players and international athletes is a credit to Fury basketball and the support they have had from all in this area, local authority, sponsors, press, fans, everyone, is amazing.

“We’ve now have had eight players/coaches take part in the Commonwealth Games – a fantastic honour and achievement for the club, given there has only been basketball in two Commonwealth Games – so that is some record!”

Scotland have three pre-tournament games - two in the Sun Coast Region of Queensland against the SunCoast Clippers and the Sun Coast Phoenix tomorrow and Saturday.

They then complete their warm-up against Townsville next week before facing England there in their first group game. Other pool games are against India and Cameroon.