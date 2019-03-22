Falkirk Fury’s Eabha Kerr makes the grade for Caledonia Pride basketball

Eabha Kerr played her first game for Scotland’s pro WBBL side Caledonia Pride against Sheffield Hatters.

Scotland International Kerr played seven minutes for injury hit Pride in the 93-62 British League fixture road loss.

Eabha (15) joined the Falkirk side as 10 years old, and stars for Fury’s Junior and Senior sides as well as the Knights Fury Central U16 Womans team in the Scottish Division 1 leagues.

In November 2018 Kerr was invited to train with the Scottish WBBL side, while maintaining her role with Fury in the Scottish Leagues.

Kerr won the Most Improved Award for a Scotland U16 player last season and has shown in her various age group Fury games the great potential she has

At six foot Kerr has been developed by the Falkirk side as a point guard and attracted the attention of Great Britain’s U16 Coach at the Battle in the Capital Tournament in London, Fury played in at Christmas last year.

Fury Head Coach John Bunyan said: “Eabha has huge potential and has worked extremely hard on her game, on and off court, particularly in the past two years. Eabha can follow in the footsteps of former Fury and GB star Mairi Buchan and have great success in the game. The club and her coaches at Fury and her parents have all been a great influence in her basketball and we look forward to her taking her game from strength to strength. To play in the top womens league in the UK at 15 is marvellous.”