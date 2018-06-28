Falkirk Fury players go international

Eight of Sony Centre Fury’s players have been chosen to compete at international level this summer.

Three of Fury’s girls will travel to Copenhagen in Denmark to compete, having been selected to represent the Scottish national team at under 16 level.

Eabha Kerr, Rosie Wallace and Katie McEwan are in the 12 player squad, with Fury’s Abby Rutter also in as a reserve. The girls have drawn National under 15 sides from Norway, Denmark and top Spanish club side CD Granada in the group stages.

The same Scotland side will travel to take part in the European Championships later this month, where they will face national teams from Andorra, Wales, Malta and Gibraltar.

At the same level, Jake Cavannagh has been chosen to represent Scotland’s boys, who will also compete in Copenhagen before jetting off to Moldova for the European Championships.

Jake makes the Scotland under 16 side that has players from no fewer than nine different club teams - a reflection on the competitiveness of last season’s ten team Cadet Division 1.

The Scots will face German club side Berlin BBV and National under 15 sides from Iceland and Sweden in Copenhagen, before travelling to Moldova for the European Championships where they will face hosts Moldova, Gibraltar and Wales.

Fury are not finished there, with a further four players playing their basketball away from home this summer.

Sardar Pandher and Mitchell Stirling represented Scotland Junior Men’s team in Luxembourg last weekend as the team came away with two wins from two in the mini series.

The Scots won convincingly against Luxembourg’s under 17 side, with a narrower win coming against the country’s under 18 team.

Jordan Ferguson and Kieran Allan could have been involved in Luxembourg, but they had the prospect of a rather more exciting trip on their hands.

The Fury pair were chosen to be a part of a select group of players that will compete in an international team, and will spend the next two weeks playing their basketball on the other side of the pond in the United States.