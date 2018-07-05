Falkirk Fury pair enjoying America trip

Two of Sony Centre Fury’s top juniors – Jordan Ferguson and Kieran Allan – are currently in North America after being selected for the International New England Colonials team.

The pair, both Scotland internationals, started their American basketball adventure just over a week ago and have played a number of matches already throughout the New England Area, visiting and meeting some basketball stars of the past and future.

Jordan has been named as co-captain of a team that contains players from all over Europe, including Lithuania, Germany, Austria and several others.

The team arrived in the U.S. on June 18 and have a tough schedule of games, camps and work in the community that lasts until July 12.

There are matches against U.S. high school teams as well as combined area teams and will see Jordan and Kieran compete against many players who will be looking to attend major college basketball programmes in New England.

Jordan and Kieran are hosted by various opposition players parents as the team moves across New England.

There is training each day and the international team also attend various summer camps as well as play what is a punishing schedule of games.

Both Fury players have been performing well and have already gained a great deal by being selected and taking part in such a prestigious basketball programme.

Off the court, there have been a number of tour highlights so far.

One highlight was a visit to Boston College – home to top NCAA Division 1 basketball programme.

The players had a tour of the campus and during the visit met Boston’s Jerome Robinson, who was the 13th pick in the recent NBA draft and will play for Los Angeles Clippers next season.

The team have also visited the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame which is an American history museum and hall of fame.

It serves as the sport’s most complete library, in addition to promoting and preserving the history of basketball.

Inducted into the Hall of fame are the most famous players, coaches and officials in the world including basketball legends Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.