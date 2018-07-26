Falkirk basketballer Bunyan signs on at Glasgow Rocks

Scotland international Jonny Bunyan has resigned for an eighth season with professional side the Glasgow Rocks.

The 26-year-old point guard spent the summer in Australia with Scotland’s fourth-placed Commonwealth Games basketball squad but has returned to re-join the country’s only pro side.

Bunyan has faced his former side. Picture: Michael Gillen.

It’s a family affair for Bunyan who follows older brother Keith in playing for the Rocks, having come through at Falkirk Fury and playing alongside his sibling and under the tutelage of Fury head coach, and the pair’s dad, John.

Jonny told the Rocks website: “I’m excited about another season with the Rocks. Hopefully, this season won’t be as wild as last years and that can lead to more consistency for us as a team.

“It’s a fresh start for a lot of people and we are hoping to make the most of that and have one of our best seasons yet.”

Coach Darryl Wood added: “Its great to have agreed terms with Jonny again. We are excited to bring him back to the Rocks. It brings us another experienced Scottish Player to add to our core. He has excellent basketball IQ which is something we want to be key within our team going forward.

Jonny Bunyan has spent seven seasons with the pro side already. Picture Michael Gillen.

“Although he had an up and down season last year, performances like the one he had against Newcastle showed how great he can be in this league”