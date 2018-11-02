Club on the Cup trail and short trip for senior men

Sony Centre Fury have five of their six sides left in the Scottish Cup with the men on the road on Friday to neighbours

Stirling Knights.

The tip is 7.40pm at the Peak SC and Fury will be looking for a final four spot having defeated the Knights earlier in the season.

The former Rocks trio of Bantu Burroughs, Boris Matrakov and Adam Hammerschmidt, who have combined for 63 and 61 points in their last two games, will be the main focus of the home side’s attention.

Fury Women’s quarter-final against Glasgow University will not go ahead as the students have conceded the tie to the high flying Fury Women who hit 108 points in their last outing and who had earlier in the season inflicted a heavy defeat on the Glasgow side.

Fury SW will now face Edinburgh Kool Kats in the semi-finals later in the year.

Fury’s Junior teams both face tough opposition.

The U18 Men’s team are the Scottish Cup holders but face an Edinburgh Kings side who play in England so while they are to a certain extent an unknown quantity, it is expected they will give the undefeated Fury side who sit top of the Scottish Div 1 table, a challenging match.

The same will be the case in the Junior Women’s game – they face Perth Phoenix who sit top of the Championship table and its unlikely Fury will have their WBBL Caledonia Pride player in their line-up as Katrina Kirsop is liable to still to be out through injury.

Both Junior games are on Saturday at Grangemouth SC at 1.15pm and 3.15pm respectively – spectators welcome.

The Knights /Fury Central side at U16 Womans level will take on Glasgow City on the road and while the KFC team will start favourites this will be a reasonable test for the Central side as they bid to reach the final four.