CG2018: Falkirk basketballers see off England for Scotland

Scotland’s basketballers – with a distinctly Falkirk flavour dismantled England in their opening Commonwealth Games basketball match this morning.

Kieron Achara, Ali Fraser, Jonny Bunyan and Fraser Malcolm all played a key part in a stunning 78-65 victory for Rob Beveridge’s team.

Fury coach John Bunyan watched on. Picture Michael Gillen

Watched on by the man who gave them thier start in the sport, Fury headcoach John Bunyan, all four Falkirk-trained players started the match alongside former Arbroath Musketeer Gareth Murray. All bar Malcolm now play for Glasgow Rocks pro side.

Scotland led for the majority of the first half, only overturned briefly 29-28 in the second period but hauled themselves back into it by half-time to lead 35-32.

They continued to dominate and led by 14 points with 2:45 left on the clock and won out 78-65.

Next up is Cameroon on Saturday at 11am UK time.