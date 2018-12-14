Can Fury complete a Dunfermline double?

Fury are embroiled in an eight- game festival of basketball before Christmas – headed by Fury Senior Men and Dunfermline Reign this Friday at Grangemouth SC.

The match at 8pm sees the top of the Scottish Division 1 table – Fury and unbeaten in the league Reign match up less than seven days after the Falkirk side brought down Reign in the Scottish Cup Semi-Final by a significant 15points.

This is yet another must win match for the Sony sponsored side as they continue to fightback against early game losses in the Championship table.

Reign are one of three teams who have beaten Fury in the league but having already beaten Blaze in the reverse fixture, Reign are the next side Fury need to turn the tables on.

Fury will be boosted by the Cup win but the Championship is the Fife side’s main hope for a title after going out the Cup.

Fury Junior Men look to maintain their unbeaten season on Sunday at 12.15pm at Grangemouth Complex in Abbots Road when they also play Dunfermline.

On Saturday its three womans games in a row when Fury SW and JW play the Lady Rocks at 1.15 and 3.15pm at Grangemouth SC.

That’s followed at 5.15pm with the combined Knights Fury side at U16 level also taking on the Rocks.

All Fury’s games over the week-end – where some of the best basketball players in the country will be battling it out for Championship points – are open to spectator admission.