Anyone for tennis in Falkirk?

Central Scotland Tennis, in conjunction with Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club, and seven other clubs within the district are running mini tournaments from May through to September to encourage children from five to 18 to play and participate in matches this summer.

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club – with its newly resurfaced U.S. Open themed courts – has already had two very successful internal tournaments over the last couple of weeks preparing children for matches.

Its first external event on Sunday, May 27 is open to all children from five to seven years old. Entries are online and you need to be a British Tennis Member.

Visit https://www.lta.org.uk/member.

LTA membership is free, competition entry is £5 per event.