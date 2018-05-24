A winning week for cricketers at Stenhousemuir

Stenhousemuir had a more successful weekend winning on both Saturday and Sunday with both games away from home. They defeated Irvine at Marress on Saturday in the West Division 1 and Dundee H.S.F.P. at Dalnacraig in the Challenge Cup.

Both games were very similar, restricting opponents to a low score and then making the winning runs with only two wickets to spare. This has been the pattern recently although in previous weeks they failed to score the runs needed for victory.

At Irvine, the home side found runs difficult to come by and were kept to 146 for eight in 50 overs. Once again Rushdie Jappie was the main wicket taker with three for 19 off his 10 overs. He was well supported by Zain Alamgir who took two wickets. Sohail Thakur and skipper Ross Jones each took a wicket and Baz Naik took his first for the club.

There was also a spell of very tidy bowling by Callum Grant, who although not taking a wicket only conceded 20 runs off his 10 overs.

’Muir made heavy weather of making the runs but this time Rushdie Jappie put in a solid performance to bat through after early wickets fell. He made 64 not out, supported by Kieran Simpson with 15, James Day and Talor Scott with 13 and Lucas Laing with 11.

The game against Dundee High School F.P. was very similar. High School were all out for 133. Jappie took four wickets, Adam Crosthwaite two and Callum Grant, Alamgir and Baz Naik one each.

Stenhousemuir will be at home to the winners of Kilmarnock and Gordonians on Sunday, June 24.

The second XI lost to second Irvine in a high scoring game at the Tryst. Irvine made 218 for six. Peter Quinn took two wickets and Steve Ollier, Lewis Ollier, Chris Dyer and Atif one each. Stenhousemuir made 192 all out. Connon McLaren made 46, Mo Sharma 38, Alan Reed 17 and Chris Dyer 14 Earlier, Stenhousemuir lost to Uddingston in the Midweek League. Stenhousemuir made 124 for four, with Rushdie Jappie making 59. Uddingston made 126 for four with Ross Jones taking two wickets.