A magnificent seventh win for Stenhousemuir

Stenhousemuir 1st X1 recorded their seventh league victory of the season with a comprehensive defeat of Irvine by 83 runs at the Tryst to move into third position in the league.

The home side were asked to bat first after losing the toss and the first over was an eventful one with Ross Jones being dropped of the first ball and 11 runs scored including six wides. The first wicket fell at 25 with

Jones being bowled followed by the loss of Callum Grant with the score on 35. The mainstay of the innings was provided by a partnership of 60 between Robert Charles (32) and Rushdi Jappie (26) which took the score to 95. With their departure four wickets fell for three runs and it was due to useful contributions from Lucas Lang (20) and Bobby Angus (15) that the score reached a respectable 151.

In reply Irvine never really recovered from the loss of three wickets when the score was 37 and were all out for 68 with Rushdi Jappie taking five for 26 and Sahil Thakur two for seven.

The second X1 lost away to Marress after being asked to bat first and recording 202 for eight with Elliot McMahon scoring 33 and Peter Quinn 32. Marress passed this total with loss of only one wicket.

Stenhousemuir 151 ( R Charles 32, R Jappie 26, L Lang 20) 25 pts

Irvine 68 (J Piennar 19, R Jappie 5 for 26, S Thakur 2 for 7) 0 pts

2nd Stenhousemuir 202 for 8 (E McMahon 33, P Quinn 32Glenpark 12) 0pts

Marress 205 for one 25 pts

On Saturday Stenhousemuir are away to Glasgow Accies whilst the seconds host Motherwell