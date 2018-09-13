11-year-old Emily impresses at equestrian event

Emily Watson, a primary seven pupil at Kinnaird Primary School in Falkirk, represented Scotland at a five day national equestrian event in the under 25 age category last month.

The event was at Sheepgate

After a nervous start, the talented youngster took the tournament in her stride and produced results way beyond her years.

At only 11 years old, her and her horse, Winston, are certainly not letting the side down.

With the help of sponsors Kersebrock Kabins and guided by her mum, Kerry Watson, this budget team is doing Scotland proud on the equestrian stage.

Having competed individually and represented Scotland in the team events at the national equestrian dressage under 25s event in Lincolnshire, Emily is now back at primary school.

Emily finished 18th individually and seventh in the team events, which was a very respectable result under the circumstances.

Emily, with the valuable experience and gained confidence now under her belt, is determined to work hard over the winter and return next year.

The five day event is a 750 mile round trip from Falkirk and mum Kerry must be applauded for her hard work and determination that has allowed Emily the opportunity to compete at this level of competition.

Emily’s best score of the week was on the team test a hugely impressive 66.40 per cent) which put her a very respectable eleventh place out of 28.