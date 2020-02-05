World Hijab Day event in Falkirk encourages discussion on diversity

An event was held in The Howgate to educate passers-by on Muslim women’s perspective on the Hijab.

The annual World Hijab Day pop-up session took place in the Falkirk shopping centre on Saturday and was run by Al Masaar Falkirk.

Organisers invited members of the public to ask questions about the concept around Hijab — or Muslim headscarves — Islam and Muslim women.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “In the past five years we have a seen a increase in hate crime — reported and unreported — towards Muslims and, in particular, the media portrayal of Muslim women as helpless, dominated and oppressed because of the religion.

“Al Masaar joined up with the global movement of World Hijab Day to dispel these myths and raise awareness of the alternative, Muslim women perspective, challenging bigoted attitudes that exclude us from participating in wider society and reaching our potential.”

Al Masaar is also hosting a community football tournament at Coasters in Grangemouth Road, Falkirk on Saturday, February 22, involving teams from Falkirk district and Glasgow.