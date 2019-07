Kenneth Deuchar (7) knows more about the music of the pipes and drums than most youngsters.

His dad is Dr Robert Deuchar, pipe major of Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band.

After recent competition wins, the band is back in the news.

It is thought to be the first pipe band to record a compact disc.

The recording is now available from band members or local record shops.

BGS Productions has also made the recording available on tape cassette and vinyl record format.