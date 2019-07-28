Who’s your favourite Falkirk local hero?

It could be vintage-era Laurel and Hardy co-star James Finlayson (born in Larbert) - or legendary local piper Donald Shaw Ramsay - to name just two.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is accepting entries for this year’s commemorative plaque scheme until the end of the month, with the aim of acknowledging noteworthy individuals from Scottish public life whose contribution deserves a permanent memorial.

Since launching in 2012, the Commemorative Plaque scheme has seen a range of influential Scots remembered, including explorers, inventors, artists, poets and politicians.

People whose memory was honoured with plaques during 2018 included abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Christian Maclagan, believed to be Scotland’s first female archaeologist.

Neil Gregory, Deputy Head of Engagement at HES, said: “As well as a way of celebrating Scotland’s luminaries, the plaque scheme is an important opportunity to shine a light on those lesser-known figures from Scotland’s history and bring their stories to national consciousness.

“As traditional methods of commemoration have not always best reflected the diversity of Scotland’s population, we’re particularly keen to receive nominations for figures from our minority communities”.

Nominations for this year’ scheme close on Friday, August 30, after which an independent panel will select the successful applicants.For more information about the scheme, and to submit a nomination, visit https://www.historicenvironment.scot/about-us/what-we-do/commemorative-plaque-scheme/